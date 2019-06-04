Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Vera Kinyon
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Utah Veterans Memorial Park
17111 So. Camp Williams Rd.
Vera Mae Kinyon


Vera Mae Kinyon
1939 ~ 2019
Vera Mae Kinyon passed away on June 2, 2019. She was born October 5, 1939 in Price, UT to Jesse and Elsie McFarland, married Ronald Kinyon on September 6, 1958 in Ely, Nevada. They owned and operated Ron's Friendly Chevron for 30 years. She was an active volunteer at the Riverton Sr. Citizens Center and had numerous friends and family that she enjoyed while volunteering.
Vera is survived by her three sons: Randy (Ani), Steven (Marcie), and Trace (Jeaniel), 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandkids, and sister, June. Preceded in death by her parents and brothers.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 6, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 So. 2200 W. Graveside services will be on Thursday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 So. Camp Williams Rd. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on June 4, 2019
