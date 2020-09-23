1/2
Vera Sandoval
1937 - 2020
Vera LaRee Sandoval
1937 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Our dear Mother, LaRee Sandoval passed away peacefully and quietly in her home, on September 17th surrounded by her children. She was born Vera LaRee Jensen on May 14th, 1937 in Magna Utah, to parents Iner and Vera Jensen. She married the love of her life, Samuel Sandoval, on July 23rd, 1955. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private immediate family service will be held in her honor. Interment will be at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery 6500 S Redwood Road. For online condolences and the full obituary, please visit Memorialutah.com.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
West Jordan, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
