Verginia Marie Hopkin Colt

1923~2019

Holladay, UT-Verginia Marie Hopkin Colt left this earthly existence on March 3, 2019. She was born March 27, 1923 in Ogden, Utah to Arthur Barton Hopkin and Vera McMurrin Hopkin. At an early age, Verginia developed a love of horses, so it only seemed natural that she would marry a Colt...Benjamin John Colt. They were married May 1, 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ben indulged Verginia in her love of horses, and together they spent many happy days raising, riding, and showing them. Ben and Verginia enjoyed nearly 51 years of married life before Ben passed away in 1993. Verginia was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many teaching positions and was a temple worker and contributed greatly to the name extraction program of the Church. Concern for others' well-being motivated Verginia to volunteer selflessly throughout her life. During her later years, she enjoyed companionship from many loving family members, friends and a much-loved dog, Beau. Verginia is survived by a son, Dr. James S. Colt (Darlene) and a daughter Anne (Rual) Coray, seven grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, an infant daughter, her parents, a brother and sister, and an infant grandson. The family is grateful for the caring staff of Highland Cove Assisted Living and Comfort Worx Hospice for their diligent efforts to make Verginia's final days comfortable. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7th at the Valley View 9th Ward Building from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. 4101 S 1925 E, Holladay, UT. Graveside services will be held Friday, March 8th at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 200 "N" St, at 11:00. A celebration of life will be held in Vergina's honor on Friday, March 8th at The Old Meeting House, 4120 S Highland Dr., from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or the LDS Missionary Fund. Services arranged by Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary.

