Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Capitol Hill Ward
413N West North Capitol St
Salt Lake City, UT
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Capitol Hill Ward
413N West North Capitol St
Salt Lake City, UT
VerLee Kenner Storms

VerLee Kenner Storms Obituary
In Loving Memory
Our loving mother VerLee Kenner Storms passed peacefully on July 26, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Rupert Idaho to Ariel Kenner and Pearl Phillips, she was one of 6 daughters. Survived by 3 sons (Rod, Rusty and Krandon), 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Her passion was working in the Salt Lake Temple Sealing Office for over 35 yrs.
A Memorial service will be held on Sat. Aug 10th at Capitol Hill Ward, 413N West North Capitol St, SLC, UT. An Open House to share memories at 10am, 11am Service.
Mom, you were always there to care and comfort us, read us stories and make life fun. You were never too busy or proud to play on the floor with us when we were little, and did the same with grandchildren and great grandchildren. You taught us to be honest, kind and always try to do what's right. You helped us love literature and music. We miss you so very much mom.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 4, 2019
