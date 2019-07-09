November 25, 1935 ~

Vern Behling Gren, age 83, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home in Bountiful, Utah after a vigorous battle against Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Vern was born November 25, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Vern Victor Gren and Martha Behling Gren. He married Gay Wood on August 21, 1959 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Vern was a kind, gentle soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Vern was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings throughout his lifetime.

He held various jobs, but his favorite--and honestly our favorite, was driving a school bus for the Davis School District.

Vern is survived by his wife, Gay; children: David, Cheryl, Kevin, Terry and Jennifer; and 2 grandchildren: Ryan and Haley. He is also survived by brothers Jack Gren and Gary Gren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Gren, his sister Verleen Larson, and his granddaughter Wendy Luker.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring medical professionals who took care of Vern during the past 1 ½ years-especially Becky, Alexis, and Russ with hospice who made it possible for us to keep Dad at home.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Bountiful Tabernacle, 51 S. Main. Friends may visit family Thursday, July 11th from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary. 727 N. 400 E. and Friday from 9:45-10:45 am at the Church prior to services. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 9, 2019