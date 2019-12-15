Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
1941 - 2019
Vern Heaps Obituary
Vern Heaps
1941 ~ 2019
With love we say goodbye to our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, as he returned home to his Father in Heaven, on December 8th, 2019, following a long progression of Alzheimer's.
Born April 22, 1941 to Ada and Alfred Heaps, in Escalante, Utah.
After attending Jordan High School, he served his country in the U S Navy for ten years.
He married Judy Smart, February 10, 1978, combining their families, of five teenagers, and a four-year-old daughter. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served faithfully in many callings. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Vern was a jack-of-all-trades, but spent a significant portion of his life in sales, working for Tiffany Marble, and later running his own business "Realsports," until he retired.
He is survived by his wife Judy, daughters Stacey Littlefield (Terry), Pam Boyce, Lisa Parcell, Tiffany Smart, son Dennis, and numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Also, siblings Arlan Heaps (Flora), and Arlene Elliott.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Milton James, sisters Colleen Lewis, Alice Day, daughter Misty Richards, and great-grandson Cade Kuehne.
The family would like to express gratitude, and deep appreciation to the staff at Carrington Court Memory Care, and Active Hospice for the dignity, patience and love Vern was shown over the last few months.
A memorial service will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. following visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute/memorial donation may be made to the at . www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019
