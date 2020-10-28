1/1
Vern J. Christensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vern's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vern J Christensen
1932 ~ 2020
Vern J Christensen was born May 15, 1932, in McGill, Nevada, the 7th of 10 children to Antone and Emily Christensen. Survived by his wife Deloris Christensen and children Cathy (Orin) Bagley, Mike (Eileen) Christensen, Caren (Shawn) Crittenden, Cherie (Franklin) Andreasen, Charlotte Brunetti and preceded in death by David J Christensen (Vickie Christensen Gunther), parents and siblings. Viewing to be held October 29, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 6770 South 500 East Midvale, Utah 84047. Funeral Services at the same location on October 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by family prayer. Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be limited to family. Masks are required and we will be social distancing. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.larkincares.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved