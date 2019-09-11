|
Verna McDonald Egbert
July 2, 1926 ~ Sept 9, 2019
Verna McDonald Egbert, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the age of 93, surrounded by her family. Verna was born on July 2, 1926, in Ammon, Idaho. She was the fourth of five children born to Gustave and Bertha McDonald and was raised on the "McDonald Farm" growing potatoes and caring for the animals.
In 1944, Verna was accepted into the Cadet Nursing Program. She spent the next three years training in Idaho Falls. Verna then attended BYU, where she was dorm nurse and worked at the Student Health Center. One of her favorite memories was a summer she spent working as a nurse at Bryce Canyon National Park. Verna served as a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Texas/Louisiana Mission from 1948-1950.
She returned to BYU following her mission and met her future husband, William R. Egbert. On August 13, 1951, they were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married for 62 years and had five children.
Verna enjoyed a lifetime of service to others. She volunteered for many years with the Ogden Symphony Ballet Association, the Ogden Rescue Mission, and served missions with William for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in China, Albania, Inner City Ogden and the Salt Lake City Temple Square Mission.
Verna was very active and well-known in her community for her service and philanthropic contributions. She had a passion for travel and the arts. She enjoyed concerts around the world, loved paintings, and was a season ticket holder to the Utah Symphony and Hale Theater. She and her husband enjoyed teaching swing and ballroom dance to church youth groups for performances at Regional Dance Festivals.
Verna was known for her quick wit and lively sense of humor up until her passing. She will be remembered for her giving nature and love of family.
She is survived by her children: Cary L. Wood (Doug), Gregory W. Egbert (Lauri), Jill D. Smith (Bryson), Richard S. Egbert (Cami), and Jan M. Campbell (Alan); 26 grandchildren; and 51 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. William R. Egbert; and her four siblings: Leonard McDonald, Elmer McDonald, Dale McDonald, and Ruby Andrus.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Forest Green Chapel, 1401 Country Hills Drive, Ogden, Utah 84403. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
We give special thanks to the caretakers and hospice staff at Fairfield Village for their kind and loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Perpetual Education Fund, the Missionary Department or the Ogden Rescue Mission. Thank you!
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019