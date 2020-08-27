"Ted" Vernon Edwin Valantine
1928 ~ 2020
Riverton, UT-Ted Valantine, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died peacefully on Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at 92.
Born Vernon Edwin Valantine on September 3, 1928, Ted served on the Colorado River Board for 36 years. Ted and his wife Nola were missionaries for the LDS Church for many years, including in Palmyra, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Nola, as well as his children with their spouses, Craig and Mary, Mark and Gayle, Alice and Mark, and the husband to his late daughter Valery, Steve Stewart, plus some 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate what you can to the Valantine family for the care of Nola at bit.ly/ValantineFund.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6 - 7:00 p.m. at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. A funeral will be held on Saturday morning for family only, please RSVP to Alice at mocchorus@gmail.com. www.brooomheadfuneralhome.com
Due to COVID-19, masks are required for services.