Veronica Canals

10/6/1976 - 3/13/2019

Our sweet Veronica passed away unexpectedly March 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the age of 42. Veronica was born on October 9, 1976 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Omar and Beatriz Canals, and now returns to her heavenly home where she is received in the loving arms of her Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ. Veronica is now embraced by her sister Michelle, both of her grandmothers and a legion of other beloved family members who shaped her life in mortality and will continue to guide her on the other side of the veil.

Veronica is survived by husband Caleb Weeks; sons Triston (11), Gabriel (7), Noah (5); parents Omar Canals and Beatriz Belhot Canals; sisters Jenisse (Jim) Svendsen, Joana (Brian) Tripp; and twin brother Danny (Jennifer) Canals; as well as by uncles, aunts and cousins, a host of nephews and nieces on both sides of her family; and in-laws whom she truly valued in her life.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 21st 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Millcreek 8th Ward building, 4558 South 600 East, Murray, Utah 84107. A viewing for family and friends will be held that day at the same location from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, Utah. Online condolences at www.larkincares.com

