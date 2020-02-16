Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicki Garrida
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicki Garrida


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vicki Garrida Obituary
Vicki Garrida, mom, grandma, aunt, sister, friend, died at a young age of 62 years old from a massive stroke on February 5, 2020. A native to Salt Lake City, she was surrounded by many, many friends and family that cheered her on until the end. God has accepted a wonderful soul.

Mom was the quiet force of our family that gave her everything to everyone else. She loved her friends, she loved her family but she loved her grandbabies the most. Mom loved to create amazing jewelry, color pictures and create crafts. She loved to travel with her family to various places such as Disney Land and the Grand Ole' Opry in Tennessee. She visited Hawaii when she could to be with Patricia and the kids.

Mom loved sci-fi movies and of course Disney cartoons. She was a kid at heart, even at 62. She played house and Barbies with Emma. They had sleep overs in her room that meant the world to Emma.

Mom worked at Marriott for 18 years. She loved her work but more importantly the people she worked with. She would pack up her stuff every morning and go off to "fun." They were very good to her. In 2017, she was recognized as the Associate of the Year. A free trip to Tennessee made her so happy.

Vicki is survived by her two daughters, Alisa (Bryon) Thomas and Patricia Garrida and her six grandchildren; Ashtyn (John) and Jordan Thomas, Ethan, Emily, Eliana Reynolds and Emma Thomas. She is also survived by her siblings, Darryl (Wendy) Fenn, George (Jackie) Fenn and Kendra Fenn. Lastly, she is loved and supported by her mother, Marion Fenn (87). She leaves behind many friends whose lives she touched by the ray of sun she brought each day.

We want to thank the staff at Intermountain Medical Center Rehab and Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for the great care they took of our mother.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, UT 84095 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 7 pm, with a celebration of life beginning at 7 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vicki's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -