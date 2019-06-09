|
|
Vicki Lee Kranwinkle
1956 ~ 2019
Vicki Lee Kranwickle passed away June 5, 2019. She was born August 22, 1956 to Victor and Marie Peterson. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, June 13 from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 9, 2019