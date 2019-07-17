Vicki Lynn Whetzel

1948 ~ 2019

Vicki Lynn Prior Whetzel was born in Provo, Utah on May 18, 1948, to John Babcock Prior and Helen Virginia Jones.

She married Donald Edward Whetzel on May 24, 1967, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had four wonderful children: Rebecca Lynn Seat (Jeff), Mark Edward Whetzel (Kristen), Kristi Dawn Strong (Greg) and Heather Ann Whetzel. Her eight grandchildren continued to be the light of her life; AlexaRae Strong, Austin Whetzel, Markus Whetzel, McKenzi Strong, Gracie Whetzel, Jaden Whetzel, Asher Strong, and Nick Seat.

She was very active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Vicki graduated from Provo High School in 1966. She enrolled in Salt Lake Community College where she earned an Associates of Science Degree in Ethnic and Minority Social Behavior. Vicki re-entered the workforce and worked in two different fields; social work and retail sales. She retired at age 59 to help her daughter Heather who had been battling Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS.) She was preceded in death by her daughter Heather Ann, who passed away on January 26, 2009.

Vicki made sure everyone always felt welcomed in her home. She was a wonderful cook and baker and was the best hostess. She always offered food to every person that entered her home. She was stylish, smart and funny and her smile and personality won the hearts of her family and dear friends, who she considered family.

She was lovingly referred to as Queen Victoria as she was snippy, sassy, charming and regal. Vicki believed in being honest and forthright, sometimes to a fault. She wrote poetry and was a member of the National Society of Poets and member of the Murray Women's Guild.

Family was her greatest happiness as she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and always wanted to keep them near. She loved preparing family dinners, especially her famous fried chicken, German Chocolate Cake, Lemon Bars, and Brownies. Holidays and birthdays were always made very special, and traditions were always something to look forward to. Her goal was to always keep her family together and she showed her love continually through her laughter and having fun. She loved spending time with her sweet sisters, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Vicki was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 beginning at 11AM at the Taylorsville 1st Ward, 4845 S. Woodhaven Drive. A visitation will be held at the same location Thursday evening form 6-8PM, as well as Friday prior to services beginning at 10AM. Interment to follow services at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.



Published in Deseret News on July 17, 2019