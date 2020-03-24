|
Vickie Jean (Pierce) Hatch
1959 ~ 2020
Vickie Jean (Pierce) Hatch passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2020 in Riverton, Utah, at the age 60. She was born November 3, 1959, in Murray Utah to Thomas Winton and Evelyn June (Gordon) Pierce.
Vickie graduated from Jordan High School. She took many business courses and was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, (FBLA). As a junior she won first place in the District typing competition. She served as a full-time missionary in the South Dakota Rapid City Mission which included Nebraska from April 1981 to October 1982.
Growing up, Vickie loved sports, camping, and being creative. As a child, her family enjoyed watching their dad play semi-pro baseball. She also liked baseball and joined a women's soft ball league, which she played in for many years. One of her favorite pastimes was cheering on the Utah Jazz, watching football and attending sporting events and other activities of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed planning games with her family and putting together puzzles. She often called people weirdo, which was to her a term of endearment. If you walked around a corner, Vickie was there to scare you and then she would laugh.
Vickie loved people. Her greatest joy was her family, children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed working with her close friends and co-workers at Riverton Hospital. She was a self-starter and could figure out anything.
She loved to laugh and have fun. Her laugh was contagious. If there were a door prize, she would win. Everywhere she went, she would run into someone she knew. She was loved and admired by all and people were drawn to her. Just like her mother, she had a magnetic personality that made everyone feel welcome and comfortable. She made sure she always took the time to tell everyone that she loved them.
Vickie married Brent Hatch on June 3, 1996, in Provo Utah. They were sealed in the Draper Utah Temple on April 3, 2013.
Vickie is survived by her husband Brent Hatch of Kearns; children, Emily (James) Maynes of Kearns, Joshua David (Jaimee) Cole of Kearns, Cameron (Sarah) Hatch of Centerville, Kari (Ross) Poulsen of Bethesda, Maryland, Gregory (Sarah) Hatch of West Jordan and Joanie (Adam) Fisher of Lehi; 22 grandchildren; sisters, Cathy Ann Bult, Loe Marie Pierce; and brother, Thomas Lynn (Julie) Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Debbie June Jensen.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT 84092.
