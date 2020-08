Or Copy this URL to Share

Vickie Jean Pierce Hatch

Celebration of Life

A Celebration of Life for Vickie Jean Pierce Hatch will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 7:00 - 8:30 pm at the Pierce residence at 908 E Canyon Breeze Lane, Draper, UT. Please wear a mask.



