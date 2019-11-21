|
|
In Loving Memory
Victor Harvey Mortensen, 83, loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend, passed away November 17, 2019 in Kaysville,Utah. See a detailed obituary at www.walker-mortuary.com A viewing will be held on Friday November 22, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Fox Pointe Ward LDS Chapel at 1520 Fox Pointe Drive, Kaysville, Utah with another viewing the next day Saturday November 23rd in the same location from 9 am to 10:15 am and the funeral beginning at 10:30 am. Interment will take place at the Smithfield, Utah Cemetery at 2:30 pm.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 21, 2019