1929 ~ 2020
Vinal Albert Casper was born January 28th 1929 to Vinal George & Jennette Casper. He passed away August 4th 2020 in Draper Utah at the age of 91.
Vinal grew up in Holladay UT. He graduated from Granite High School with the class of 1948. Just before his graduation, Vinal & his best friend LaVar Wilkinson joined the National Guard. Vinal also served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 when he received an Honorable Discharge.
Vinal married Colleen Leavitt in 1951. Right after their marriage, he was called to active duty with his guard unit to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin for training. He was later sent to Germany while serving in the Army where he helped build airplane runways & roads for the military. After his discharge & return home to Utah, Vinal & Colleen started their family with the addition of 2 sons, Randy & Kevin.
The family enjoyed making many memories together camping, boating & waterskiing. Vinal and his boys enjoyed plenty of guy time hunting, fishing & tearing apart engines & putting them back together while rebuilding cars, trucks & motorcycles. Vinal was very organized & meticulous in all things & passed these traits along to both Randy & Kevin through the time the three of them spent together working on projects & just living life together. Vinal's love of the outdoors carried over into everything the family did for fun with many boats, trucks & campers & motorhomes along the way. Although Vinal & Colleen divorced, they have remained lifelong friends.
Vinal worked for Mountain Bell telephone company for 34 years. He was very proud of his career & truly loved what he did for a living. He spoke frequently of his work & the many friends he made at Mountain Bell along the way. For fun, he worked part time at Anchor Boat. Rumor has it, he didn't get paid for this work & he may have been paying them for the opportunity to work around boats and engines. Randy & Kevin both worked at Anchor & ultimately Randy purchased the business & Marine Products was born.
Vinal married Donna Jones in 1987. They met while square dancing & remained very active in the local square dance community until very recently. They have many cherished friendships formed while dancing.
Donna has a large, close knit extended family scattered across the nation who Vinal loved very much & enjoyed going to visit in other states or having them come to their home in Taylorville. Vinal & Donna loved their motorhome & could be found anywhere in the country visiting the Brown family, or with friends at the sand dunes 4 wheeling. They spent many winters in AZ to escape the snow. Vinal was known as Mr. Fixit & gladly helped any family or friend in need. He loved his family very much & would do anything for them & we all loved him right back! He will be missed by all who knew him.
Vinal was preceded in death by his mother Pearl & father Tiny & brother Doug. He is survived by his wife Donna, Taylorsville UT, Randy & CJ, Park City UT, Kevin & LuAnn, Draper UT. Also 3 grandchildren, Tyson Casper & his wife Cheryl, Cami Armstrong & her husband James and Nichole Johnson. He also leaves behind 7 adorable great grandchildren, Gentry, Cash, Hudson, Crew, Jace, Cameron & Campbelle, Also survived by his first wife Colleen & Donna's extended family.
Due to COVID-19, a private family service is being held with a celebration to honor this amazing man to be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Ashford Assisted Living & Memory Care of Draper as well as Canyon Hospice for their loving care of Vinal the past few months.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to your favorite charity
in Vinal's memory.