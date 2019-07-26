|
Vincent Nicholas
Romero
1962 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Vincent Nicholas Romero, 56, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born on July 25, 1962 in Redwood City, California to Patrick Fred Romero and Barbara Atencio. He first found love and married Karen Irene Lucero in 1985 and then again in 2013 to Brenda Chatwin.
Vincent spent most of his life in Salt Lake City where he first built a life and a family. He had a strong passion for music, cars and for laughing. Vince was a truck driver for most of his life where his love for music and the road grew. There was never a time that he wouldn't be caught humming or singing. Vince was a good man with a big heart and did his best to lend a helping hand to many people.
Vincent is survived by his wife Brenda, his son Nicholas Romero, his daughter Angela Romero from first wife Karen, his stepchildren; Angela (Will) Gilbert, Alisha (Tim) Knight, Jessica (Shawn) Biel, Christopher Lee, Brandon Behrle and Justin Behrle, his grandchildren; Aria, Trejour, Grace and Elexxys, his mother Barbara, his sister Mary (Richard) Graves and his countless friends. He is preceded in death by his father Patrick.
A celebration of life will be held at Arbor Manor located at 2888 W. 4700 S on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm.
Published in Deseret News on July 26, 2019