Vincent Stanley Benfell, Jr.
1934 - 2020
Vincent Stanley Benfell, Jr. passed away from natural causes on May 9, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C., the only child of Vincent Stanley Benfell and Phyllis Terry Benfell. At 14, his family moved to Golden, Colorado where he attended high school and college, graduating from the University of Denver. He met the love of his life, Mary Kathryn (Kay) Pusey, when they were young, and they married in the Salt Lake Temple following his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in eastern Canada.
He served briefly as an officer in the US Army and then pursued a career in the insurance industry, beginning as a salesman and moving to management with several companies over the years. Most recently, he was Chairman of the Board of Beacon Financial in Bountiful.
A born leader in both his business and religious life, he served devotedly in the LDS church, including twice as bishop of his home wards (in Hawaii and Salt Lake City) and twice as stake president (of the Morristown NJ and Salt Lake Ensign stakes).
Stan's community service included founding a safety council in his high school that went state-wide and had national influence. He was a member of the National Advisory Council for BYU's business school for over thirty years. He also contributed to a non-profit organization assisting veterans.
A natural athlete, Stan loved tennis as a player (as long as his health permitted) and as a spectator. A generous father and husband, he loved treating his family to the theatre, concerts and numerous, memorable family vacations. His family and friends will miss his gentle compassion, good humor and love of puns, integrity, and beautiful singing voice.
He and Kay were devoted to each other through 62 years of married life and were the parents of five children: Rebecca (Brad), Kathryn (Doug), Stanley III (Leslie), Steven (Jill), and Jane. He is survived by his wife and children, nineteen grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020