Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Murray 1st Ward
755 E. Three Fountains Circle
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Murray 1st Ward
755 E. Three Fountains Circle
Murray, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Poulsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Poulsen


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Poulsen
3/25/1924 ~ 8/23/2019
Violet Poulsen, 95, passed away August 23, 2019. She was a daughter of August and Mabel Johnson. In her senior year at Jordan High School, World War II broke out. She worked for the government at Fort Douglas and Kearns Army Base. After the war she met her future husband, John, on a blind date. They were married 67 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, infant son, husband and daughter. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Murray 1st Ward, 755 E. Three Fountains Circle, Murray. Viewings will be held on Monday, September 2nd, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, and at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now