|
|
Violet Poulsen
3/25/1924 ~ 8/23/2019
Violet Poulsen, 95, passed away August 23, 2019. She was a daughter of August and Mabel Johnson. In her senior year at Jordan High School, World War II broke out. She worked for the government at Fort Douglas and Kearns Army Base. After the war she met her future husband, John, on a blind date. They were married 67 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 siblings, infant son, husband and daughter. She was loved by many and will be missed.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Murray 1st Ward, 755 E. Three Fountains Circle, Murray. Viewings will be held on Monday, September 2nd, from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, and at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019