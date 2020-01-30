|
|
Virgil Jon Parker
Feb 2, 1925 ~ Jan 26, 2020
Virgil Jon Parker peacefully passed away in Alpine on Sunday January 26th, 2020 just one week prior to his 95th birthday.
Virgil was born on February 2nd, 1925 in Joseph, Sevier County, Utah to Anna Irene Farnsworth and Alma Virgil Parker, the youngest of four. His father died when Virgil was three years old just prior to the Great Depression, resulting in a difficult childhood on many fronts. Despite experiencing many of the health challenges of his generation, Virgil was athletic playing basketball on the State Champion team, playing baseball and running the high hurdles and high jumping. He was musically-inclined and learned to play trombone and piano. He had a lifelong appreciation for classical music and a love for playing the piano and harmonica.
Virgil joined the U.S. Air Corps in 1943 serving in World War II and was eventually stationed in the Pacific Theater, specifically the islands of Los Negros and Biak, where he worked in communications. He served for three years and later served a three-year mission in the France Mission. These six years foreshadowed a long life of service.
Virgil and Jacquelyn Abraham married December 14, 1951 six months after returning from his mission. He attended and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in French, and later a medical degree. He was a lifelong supporter of the University of Utah Medical School.
After completing Internal Medicine residency at the County Hospital in Salt Lake City and the Veterans' Hospital in Portland Oregon, he co-founded the Central Utah Medical Clinic in Provo, which grew immensely over the years and is now known as the Revere Clinic. Virgil and Jackie were founding members of Camp Utada, a diabetic camp for young diabetic children, which they supported and worked at for several decades.
Virgil was mission president of the Belgium Brussels Mission, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1975 - 1977. He later served as a Branch President and Medical Director at the Missionary Training Center. He and Jackie served several missions spending time in Ghana, Lumbubashi (Democratic Republic of the Congo) as well as overseeing missionary health in Spain and England. Virgil was a lifelong supporter of the General Missionary Fund of the Church.
Virgil is known for his oil landscape paintings and he greatly benefited from a decades-long friendship with and mentorship by Michael Coleman of Provo.
Virgil was the last surviving family member of his generation preceded in death by his wife, Jackie and his and her siblings / spouses. He is survived by his four children, Heather Kieffer, Holly and Thomas Holst, Matthew and Kari Parker (all of Utah), Paul and Heather Parker (of Vermont), eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Lone Peak Ward Chapel, 285 North Matterhorn Drive, Alpine, Utah. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be on Saturday at 3:00 pm at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020