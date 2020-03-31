|
Virgil Knight Jr.
1947 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-For those who knew him, he was a man of very few words. Those who loved him also knew he cast a shadow larger than life itself. Virgil passed away Saturday, March 28th, 2020 surprisingly but not unexpectedly.
Virg grew up in Wappingers Falls, New York. He served his country in Alaska during Vietnam. He married his sweetheart Penny and raised one son James "Jim". After being discharged from the Air Force, he made his home in West Jordan, Utah and worked and retired from Mountain Fuel/Questar. He was a devout member of the St. Stephens Episcopal Church in West Valley City, Utah serving on the Vestry numerous times. He was a devout husband, father, grandfather, as well as favorite uncle, brother, and son. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Grandpa's favorite teams were the Utah Bandits (baseball), Ogden Jr. Mustangs (hockey), Oneida Lacrosse and Kona Karate… all of his grandson's teams. There will be an empty seat in the grandparent's section at all of their future events.
Grandpa will be missed.
Due to the craziness in the world, no viewing or funeral will be held. Virgil will be interred at Memorial Redwood Cemetery in West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2020