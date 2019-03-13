Virginia Ann Hasler Green Pratt

1937 ~ 2019

Virginia Ann Hasler Green Pratt passed away Saturday March 9, 2019 in her home in Bountiful Utah.

Born June 21, 1937 in Mt Pleasant Utah. She was the second daughter of John and Thelma Anderson Hasler. She married Louis Ain Green May 17, 1955. Dad passed away in 1984 She married Percy Wilcken Pratt June 6, 1986. Percy passed away in 1998.

A member of the LDS church. Mom loved taking care of her yard and was always eager to talk with anyone who would stop by and complement her on the many flowers she had planted.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for the elderly in her neighborhood and would always find the time to take them to their numerous appointments.

Survived by children Craig Green, Jonathan (Lorela) Green, Kevin (Gail) Pratt, Criscell (Stephen) Wager, Laurie (Stephen) Curt, Angela (Craig) Larson. Sister Linda (David) Tanner. 20 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dad and Percy, and her older sister Vivian (Anthony) Longo

The family would like to give a special thanks to the girls from Comfort Worx Hospice. Their help over the last few months was amazing.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary