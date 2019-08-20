|
Virginia B. Stevens
1931 - 2019
On Friday, August 16, 2019, Virginia Bird Stevens, surrounded by family, peacefully passed from mortality at the age of 87. Virginia was born on October 19, 1931, in Kanosh, Utah, to Howard D. and Pearl Barney Bird.
She graduated from Millard High School in 1949. She attended the University of Utah, graduating in 1953 with a bachelor's degree in elementary education.
On June 23, 1952, she married Lawrence Elbert Stevens in the Manti Temple. Together they raised six children, living in Rapid City, South Dakota, Tenafly, New Jersey, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Virginia and Larry served missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to Little Rock, Arkansas, Sophia, Bulgaria and the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission.
She loved to dance, learning as a young girl at the side of her grandmother "Nell." Virginia taught dance for years, sharing her love of music and dance with hundreds of youth. She loved to attend dances and dance in the kitchen with Larry.
She loved serving other people from all walks of life. She had a deep and abiding faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and gave her life in selfless service. No one left her presence without feeling better for the experience. Truly, she lived her life with faith, hope and, above all, charity.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Pearl Bird, her brother Monte Bird and her son-in-law Gary Bryner. Virginia is survived by her loving husband Lawrence, her children Mark (Marilyn) Stevens, Jane Bryner, Scott (Laurie) Stevens, Carolyn Stevens Jensen, Dave Stevens and Nancy Stevens, as well as fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 am, at the Crestview Chapel located at 2795 Crestview Drive in Salt Lake City. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City, and also at the chapel preceding the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 am. She will be interred at the Kanosh city cemetery later that day.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to East High School Student & Family Support (the "Stash") at www.supporteasthigh.com, where your donations will join thousands of monster cookies donated by Virginia.
