Virginia DeLaMare Cannon, age 68, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home in Logan, Utah, surrounded by family, after a battle with cancer. Ginger was born March 20, 1951, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Donlon and Ardith Kimball DeLaMare. Growing up, she was a second mother to her seven little brothers and a big help to her mother. She was excited to go away to college at SUSC where she studied Elementary Education. She married Scott Roy Cannon on Aug. 30, 1972, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised a family of seven children.

Ginger was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings on the ward and stake levels of the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women's organizations. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and she could often be found helping those in need, in spite of her busy schedule. She and her husband served as a senior missionary couple in the London England South Mission. She served for many years as an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple and sang with the American Festival Chorus. She served in the P.T.A. and volunteered many hrs in local schools and as an election judge. She attended countless soccer games, swim meets, band & orchestra concerts, and supported her brothers/children/grandchildren every chance she got. She also taught Suzuki piano lessons. Ginger was a friend to so many around her and a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and grandmother. She adored her grandchildren and spent special time with each one. She made the most delicious roast beef and gravy in her weekly Sunday dinners.

Ginger is survived by her husband, Scott, her seven children: Scott Jr. (Ivy) Cannon, Mark (Stacey) Cannon, Paul (Vilimaina) Cannon, Emily (Ben) Gilgen, Utah, Rachel (Jeff) Whitchurch, Kimberly (Alex) Kelley, Melissa (Sammy) Hislop and her seven younger brothers: Philip (Debbie), Kimball (Lisa), David (Kayla), Richard (Julie), Randall (Karen), Michael (Jeanette), James (Carolyn) DeLaMare, and almost-siblings Bruce & Ann Woolstenhulme, and her 16 beloved grandchildren. Ginger was preceded in death by her parents, Donlon & Ardith. Many thanks to all the friends, ward members, and Hospice for all the help over the last year.

Ginger's funeral will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2pm at the Logan Foothill 1st Ward building (1450 East 1500 North, Logan). Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. In place of a viewing, before the funeral the family will be available to visit between 12:00-1:45. In lieu of flowers, please buy a roast and invite your family over for a Sunday dinner. To read the full obituary and to send condolences to the family go online to www.allenmortuaries.net.

