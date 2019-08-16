Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
4th Avenue & 'N' Street
View Map
Virginia Ennis


1924 - 2019
Virginia Ennis Obituary
Virginia Ennis
1924 ~2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Virginia Muhlestein Ennis, 95, born January 26, 1924 in Provo, UT. Passed away on August 13, 2019, Salt Lake City. Grave side services will be held on August 19th, 2019 at 9:30am at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Avenue & 'N' Street. Family and friends may visit Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Please visit www.LarkinMortuary.com to offer condolences.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
