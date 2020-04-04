|
Virginia Isakson Peterson
1926 - 2020
Our very bright, energetic mother, grandmother,great-grandmother, and friend to many, Virginia Isakson Peterson, passed away April 1, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. Anyone lucky enough to meet mother soon learned that her initials were V.I.P. Virginia was born on May 26, 1926 in Ogden, UT, to David Wilford Isakson and Ruth Vincy Barker Isakson. Her older sister and brother, Lorene Isakson Alder and Wilford Barker Isakson, rounded out the family of five.
Virginia attended Salt Lake City public schools, graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in Secondary Education. Mom made lifetime friends in her Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and recently was honored with her 75 year pin. She was a social butterfly at the 'U' and served on both the publications board and also chairing the activities committee.
Mutual friends introduced Virginia to Robert Gordon Peterson in the spring of 1950 - and they married November 16 of that same year in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 65 happy years before Dad passed away in 2015.
Ginna had a love for music and joined the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in 1952. Her association with the choir blessed her life in numerous ways including traveling the world, singing to worldwide audiences, and making many, lifelong friends. Mother retired after the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics. Mother sang in the choir for over 26 years and also graciously served as the women's wardrobe mistress for an additional 24 years.
Mom loved both learning and teaching. She taught in multiple schools in the Salt Lake School District for over 19 years. She appreciated all the arts and loved everything beautiful. She was a talented cook, hostess, seamstress and an extraordinary knitter. Her children, grandchildren and friends were lucky recipients of her beautiful creations. Her signature lip color was pink.
Mom and Dad had a gaggle of friends and enjoyed socializing with numerous groups including: Pong Tong, Dinner Set, Classics Club, Daughters of Utah Pioneers, various bridge, study, and book groups. They were also season ticket holders for over 50 years to the University of Utah football and basketball games and also the Pioneer Theatre performances.
Rumor has it that the beloved backyard tennis court was built before the family home. The tennis court was the focal point for a million sets of tennis, bang board practice sessions, neighborhood dinners, pick-up basketball games, kick the can, and an undetermined number of parties. All were welcome.
Ginna loved being a mother - and together with Bob, they welcomed three children into their now built home: Robert Gordon Peterson II (Janet Reiten), Ann Peterson Pehrson (Douglas K.) and Karen Peterson Andrews (Jamie Hoyt). They were further blessed with 7 grandchildren and almost 14 great grandchildren. She was affectionally knows as GG.
A family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of Mom's life will be held later this summer - on the tennis court. Game. Set. Match!
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020