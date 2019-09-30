Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 W 4100 S
West Valley, UT
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 W 4100 S
West Valley, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 W 4100 S
West Valley, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Butterfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lexes Butterfield


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Lexes Butterfield Obituary
1942 ~ 2019
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home September 19, 2019.
Born in Garfield, Utah on January 13, 1942 to Gus and Betty Lexes. She later married her sweetheart DeLoy Butterfield on August 29, 1958 and together they raised 4 children; Arlene, Sandy, Jim and Bryan. Virginia was a Self-proclaimed Domestic Engineer/homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and they were her world. She loved sewing, baking and making delicious family dinners. Whenever you went to her house, she would always try to feed you, refusing to take no for an answer. Her family's number one choice is her Greek spaghetti. This recipe has been passed down through the generations and each generation has been trying to perfect their recipe to compete with Grandma Ginny's; to no avail.
Survived by children: Arlene (Blaine) Williams, Sandy (Lynn) Nielson, Bryan (Polly); daughter-in-law Laurie; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren; Brothers: Larry (Kathy) Lexes, Mike Lexes; and sisters-in-law: Marilyn Butterfield, Sharon (Gene) Thompson, Sue (Jim) Hanni, Peggy (Duane) Park.
She is preceded in death by her husband DeLoy, son Jim, parents Gus and Betty Lexes, and In-laws Lester and Tola Butterfield.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3rd, 12:00 pm at the Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, October 2nd from 6 to 8 pm at the Valley View Funeral Home also prior to the services from 11:00 to 11:45. Interment at Valley View Memorial Park.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now