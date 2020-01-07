Home

Virginia L. Denna
1940 - 2020
Virginia Louise Moody Denna passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born April 10, 1940 to Alma Moody and Louise DeChesne. She married Glenn Denna and together had 12 children.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Westbrook 7th Ward, 6364 South 3200 West, Taylorsville, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services at the church. For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 7, 2020
