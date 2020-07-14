Virginia Smith
1943 ~ 2020
Roosevelt-Virginia Mae Neves Smith, age 77, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 10, 2020.
She was born on May 4, 1943 to Joseph Vernon and Vida Lillian Creggar Neves as the youngest of 4 children. She married Willard LeRoy Smith November 27, 1970. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple in August of 1976. He died May 22, 2018.
Mom was a very loving, service-oriented woman and loved helping anyone she felt may be in need. She welcomed new friends with open arms and most people almost immediately felt like a part of her family. Together mom & dad built numerous businesses, working hard side by side for many years, supporting & motivating each other every step of the way.
Mom was a faithful member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and her biggest calling was serving for over 20 years as a temple worker in the Vernal temple. Her most loved calling in life was that of a mother to her children, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and neighborhood children.
She is survived by her children: Pam (Wayne) Raza, Lynn (Denelle) Smith, Tony (Kristi) Smith, Jeff (Tonya) Smith and Stephanie (Tony) Espinoza, brother: William (Marge) Neves along with numerous grand and great grandchildren.
She was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her loving husband, Willie and his first wife, Mary Alice, Mom & Dad Neves, Mom & Dad Smith, grandsons Cale Raza and Braden Thompson and great grand daughter Bryce Jade Thompson, along with her sisters, Janet Neves and Kathleen "Tinka" Gentry.
We will miss you for a lifetime…until we meet again.
Funeral services will be held at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 E 300 N on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Due to COVID-19 the family request the services be for family and close friends, please use your discretion. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Hullinger Mortuary website. Burial in the Roosevelt Memorial Park.
