1932 ~ 2020Virginia, age 87, passed from this life December 1, 2020. Virginia was born in Salt Lake City on December 10, 1932, to Julia Hubbard and Charles Welling. A small service for immediate family was held on Saturday, 5 December, at Wing Mortuary. Said service can be viewed via Virginia's obituary posted on the Wing Mortuary Facebook page. She has been interred at the Lehi City Cemetery. Online guestbook at wingmortuary.com