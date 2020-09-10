1/2
Virginia Powers
1934 - 2020
1934 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on September 5th, 2020.
Virginia was born to Austin and Agnes Peterson on March 24th, 1934 in their home in Provo, Utah. Virginia grew up in Provo, where she graduated with honors and received a scholarship at Brigham Young University, where she became a Cougarette, and soon afterwards, met her husband Jack Powers.
Jack and Virginia were married in the Manti, Utah Temple May 13th, 1953 for time and all eternity. Her first daughter was born while her husband Jack was serving a full-time mission in the Central Atlantic States, for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She also served a mission for the Church Employment Center along with her husband.
Virginia enjoyed painting. She was an excellent cook and caretaker, and wonderful seamstress and mother to her children. She was highly intelligent with a quick wit, but was also very wise, and easy to turn to for advice and guidance. She endured many trials, physical and otherwise, with grace, and without complaint.
Virginia said, "After I'm gone, I want to be remembered as a person who loved her family and the Gospel of Jesus Christ. And I hope I can say that they loved me too. As President Benson has said "Let there be no empty chairs in our family in eternity." This is my greatest desire in this life and I pray for it every day.
Virginia loves her Savior, Jesus Christ, the Gospel, the scriptures and her family. She exemplified the teachings of the Savior. She was humble and kind. She is loved deeply by her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (William) Payne, Carol (Gary) Barton, Lynne Powers, and Michelle (James) Smith. She is also survived by her brother, James Peterson; 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and eternal companion, Jack Powers; her daughter, Cheri (Robert) Reed; her parents; and 6 sisters and 1 brother.
Viewing and funeral services will be held Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at the Syracuse West Stake Center, 1600 S. 4500 W. Services will be live streamed. Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary of Layton. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.myers-mortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Syracuse West Stake Center
SEP
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Syracuse West Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
250 North Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 544-0994
