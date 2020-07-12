1939 ~ 2020
Vivian Allene Mease German, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at the age of 81.
"Bunnie" was born on March 18, 1939 in Waynesville, North Carolina to Allene Moore Scurry DeBell and Edgar White Mease. She grew up in Georgetown, South Carolina where she relished her southern roots of playing high school basketball, Carolina Shag dancing at Pawleys Island Pavilion, and was crowned Miss Georgetown. She also enjoyed eating her favorite foods of boiled peanuts, oysters, collard greens, flounder, and hush puppies. Some of her fondest memories were spent in the "Queen Bee" cottage on the sandy beaches of Pawleys Island, SC, a beloved vacation spot which spanned five generations.
Bunnie graduated from Winyah High School in 1957, obtained her Bachelor's degree in Biology from University of South Carolina and a Master's Degree in Medical Technology from University of North Carolina.
After several years working as a Medical Technologist at Duke University, she joined the United States Air Force in 1967 and attended Officer's Training School at Lackland AFB, Texas where she met her future husband, Quinton Eugene German, a fellow candidate. They were later married on August 3, 1968 at Alameda Naval Air Station, California. To remain together, they volunteered for an accompanied tour to Vietnam and were stationed in Bangkok, Thailand from 1968-1970 where Bunnie worked as a Squadron Intelligence Officer.
Shortly after their tour, Bunnie left the Air Force to pursue her favorite lifetime assignment as mother to her two children to whom she referred as the "jewels in her crown," Melonie Lyn and Quinton Eugene Jr., "Gene." She loved traveling the world as the family moved with her husband's Air Force career to Mountain Home AFB, Idaho, Albrook AFB, Panama, Travis AFB, California, Ramstein AFB, Germany, Bentwaters AFB, England, and finally Shaw AFB, South Carolina where he retired.
While the family lived in Panama, she and her husband met a couple named Bessie and Bernie Miller who served as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Bunnie and her family, including her mother, later joined the church, something she considered one of her most extraordinary life blessings.
While the family lived in Sumter, South Carolina, Bunnie continued her learning journey and taught high school Biology and Spanish for 11 years, making more life-long friends.
Bunnie was a pillar of immovable strength and courage. Everyone knew her two children were the superstars of her life and she would move any mountain for them. She was always, always ready for the next big adventure. She completed monumental work in genealogical research. She wholeheartedly loved the Gospel, had a grand sense of humor, and a ravenous thirst for knowledge. She was an avid reader, regularly devouring hundreds of books. The day she passed she had 13 more books waiting next to her reading chair.
Bunnie is survived by her two children and their spouses: Melonie Lyn (Jean Semadeni) and Quinton Eugene German, Jr. (Heidi Morgan) and grandchildren Gabriel, Eden Semadeni and Maren, Porter, Benjamin German.
Funeral services and interment will be held on July 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com
.