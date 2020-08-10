1936 ~ 2020

Vivian Croft Best graduated--with high honors--from this mortal existence on 5 August 2020.

She joined her parents, Jacob Calvin Croft and Lula McClellan, her brothers, Mack Gerald Croft and Kent Calvin Croft, her daughter, Karen Best, and her grandchildren Hannah Elizabeth Hughes and Ansel Edison Best.

Vivian will be sorely missed by her husband of 64 years, Myron Gene Best, her daughters, Jenny Lyn Jensen (Brad), Teresa Fugate (Richard), Katrina Hughes, Laura Miller (Derek), her sons, Karl Fredrick Best (Catherine), Richard Russell Best (Marci), and Tyler Kory Best (Katrina), her 27 living

grandchildren and their spouses, her 43 great-grandchildren, and by her sister, Mary Jones (Kendall), and brother, Clair Lewis Croft.

All of the family anticipated that Vivian would be a centenarian, like her mother, who lived to 105 and a great grandmother, Almeda Day McClellan, who bore 12 children and lived to 101, along with two Day siblings who died at 100! However, despite Vivian's genes, cancer of the pancreas and liver felled the great and noble soul at age 83.

Vivian was born on October 20, 1936 and lived in cities in Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada, while her father worked for the government, until her sealing in the Salt Lake Temple on 16 March 1956. Her fondest memories while growing up were during the years of World War II when she lived in Cedar City. The nearby campus of the Branch Agricultural College (now Southern Utah University) and juniper-covered hills to the west provided ample opportunities for youthful activities. Skipping her senior year at Granite High School in Salt Lake City, Vivian attended the University of Utah on a Ford Foundation scholarship for one year and then transferred to BYU for a year. Viv had a lifelong interest in medicine and biology but further academic pursuits were curtailed upon marriage and arrival of children.

Vivian liked to travel. Tours were enjoyed to Israel, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Mexico, Costa Rica, Guatemala, the Caribbean, Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii. She sang in ward choirs and with Sweet Adelines. A good pianist, she played for Church gatherings and for ordinance-worker prayer meetings in the Provo Temple.

An insatiable and highly productive interest focused around doing things with her hands and solving problems. She accurately typed Myron's thesis in 1961, making three carbon copies, and a decade later, with equal accuracy, typed several drafts of his manuscript that was published as a 630- page textbook. She crocheted, tatted, and carded and spun alpaca wool on her spinning wheel, knitting a warm sweater for herself. Dipping chocolates was mastered in Ottawa, Ontario while helping Relief Society sisters raise money for the first Latter-day Saint meeting house in the nation's capitol. Ever the frugal homemaker, Viv sewed carpet samples together for the living room floor in their first home in Ottawa. Soon after arriving in Provo she started an annual Christmas activity making hundreds of glazed doughnuts for the neighbors, which became a family tradition for decades. This was accomplished in a new house that Vivian designed and had a contractor build on Arapaho Lane. She did most of the initial indoor painting and was forever making the inside and outside a comfortable and attractive family nest. Several remodels were accomplished over one-half century as a result of her ingenuity. In a major add-on, she made sure a loft over the two-car garage was created for grandchildren and great grandchildren. Taking classes provided the opportunity to learn the techniques of making jewelry and leaded (stained) glass. Woodworking was an enduring activity and, with no trepidation of power tools, she crafted household furniture and cabinets for family room, spacious sewing room, and for the kitchen in the mountain home, which she built jointly with Myron and family members. Some of Viv's genes and family tradition supported the wood working activity. Her grandfather, Samuel Edwin McClellan, constructed the Juarez Stake Academy building in the "Mormon" colonies in Mexico, and these genes have been manifest in Vivian's children and grand children. Her son, Richard, and his son, Russell, crafted her casket, which was decorated with the artwork of grand daughter Jane Hughes burned in by Spencer Hughes' laser tool.

Because Myron was often gone on geology trips, Vivianx mastered household repairs and maintenance. For several summers she was the camp cook for the BYU Geology summer field class in the wilderness of Nevada and western Utah, which provided the cash necessary to buy a new sewing machine.

Much preferring stitchin' over the kitchen, Vivian's lifelong love and joy was sewing. It started with making her own wedding dress, followed by additional ones for daughters, a daughter-in-law, and grand daughters. There wasn't much that she could not make a pattern for, or alter, and sew to completion, including children's and men's clothes and chair covers. While her children were growing up, Vivian taught by example, never lecturing. Life skills were learned by watching. Daughter Katrina recalls: "I remember the summer before I started first grade. She asked me to draw pictures of the school clothes I wanted her to make me for that year. I tagged along to the fabric store to pick out what I wanted; never was it her that chose for me. We would then come home, clean off the kitchen table, and the drafting began-on paper towels, mind you, because tissue paper was too expensive. We had the paper towel patterns and to this day that's how I do mine!! She made my school wardrobe exactly to my drawings. This continued until through my fourth grade year until I took over-unknowingly her apprentice, unnoticed I had learned what I needed to make my own patterns and sew my own clothes-I never once had a 'lesson'-just simply watching and doing it along side her. I don't recall her ever trying to change my mind of the fabric I picked even in the first grade."

Vivian's crowning achievement in her sewing room over the past several years was the production of an unique quilt for each of her children and 27 living grandchildren. Aided by her fellow sewers in a quilt group, she crafted unique and exquisite works of art. But the most memorable one was a baby quilt she helped her oldest daughter, Karen, undertake when she was 13 for her little brother, Richard. But the ravages of cancer precluded Karen's completion of the quilt so with finishing touches supplied by two grand mothers the quilt was finished. It was auctioned at the Festival of Trees and hung in the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for several years before finding a place in the entry of the Arapaho home.

Although rarely articulated, Vivian's testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ was rock solid, steadfast, and true. She served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, mostly in the Relief Society. A love for the native people was developed while serving a welfare services mission in 2003-4 with Myron in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Since then Viv served as an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple; a white dress topped off with a head of snow-white hair made her look like the angel she was in her heart. Vivian's enduring legacy is her children, grandchildren, and spouses, and a growing number of great grandchildren. Through a quiet unassuming example her posterity stands as a unified responsible contribution to society and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A viewing for friends and neighbors will be held Tuesday August 11 from 6 to 8 PM and for family members Wednesday 12 August from 9:00 to 10:45 AM at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 North University Avenue, Provo. The funeral will follow at 11 AM in the Mortuary. Burial in the Provo City Cemetery.

The family is grateful for the loving kindness of many friends and neighbors and for professional care by Dr. M. Austin Healey, the Utah Cancer Specialists, the Intermountain Utah Valley Palliative Care, and Symbii Home Health and Hospice, especially Marlene Oaks.



