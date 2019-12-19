Home

Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
(208) 232-7199
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel - Pocatello
510 N. 12th Ave.
Pocatello, ID 83201
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Highland 3rd Ward Chapel
2300 Butte St.
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland 3rd Ward Chapel
2300 Butte St.
Vivian Johnson


1927 - 2019
Vivian Johnson Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
Our dear, sweet mother, Vivian, completed her journey here on earth and passed away at the home of her daughters in Bountiful, Utah on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Vivian was born to Joseph Leon Robertson and Jennie Elizabeth Homer on January 9, 1927 in Riverton, Bingham County, Idaho.
A viewing to meet with family and friends will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Chapel 510 N. 12th Ave. from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Highland 3rd Ward Chapel 2300 Butte St. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be at Thomas-Riverside Cemetery, Blackfoot, Idaho.
Visit www.pocatellofuneral.com for full obit
and additional information.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 19, 2019
