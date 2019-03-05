Vivian LaRee Cook DuBois

1927 ~ 2019

Bountiful, UT-Vivian LaRee Cook was born on September 17, 1927 in Cedar Fort, Utah to William Henry and Elizabeth Elton Cook. Vivian was the eighth of ten children. She passed

away at her home on March 2, 2019.

From the time she was a little girl, Vivian knew she wanted to be a business woman.

After graduating from Lehi High School, Vivian took a summer job at Geneva Steel then moved to Salt Lake City to look for an office job. On her 18th birthday, Vivian went to work for Pullman Wholesale Tailors where she met Kermit DuBois, her future husband. In 1951, after a five-year courtship, Vivian and Kermit were married in Reno, Nevada. They were married for 63 years until Kermit's death in 2014. They had two children, Steven and Sharon.

Vivian's early professional career included various office positions. One of her favorite jobs was working as an office administrator for a group of real estate investors. Another of her most memorable positions was with Standard Oil where she started the Utah Oil Workers Credit Union. In the early 1950's, Vivian and Kermit traveled throughout the Midwest (Missouri, Oklahoma and Iowa) where Kermit opened men's custom clothing stores. Vivian found employment in each city even though their stays were temporary. While living in St. Louis, Missouri, Vivian had the opportunity to work closely with Roy Wenzlick, a national authority on real estate cycles. She counted this among the highlights of her career. Kermit and Vivian eventually returned to Utah, first in Salt Lake City, then settling in Bountiful in 1963. Vivian left the business world for a short time, but was recruited by the owner of a new company, Kenway Engineering (later Eaton-Kenway) and returned to the workforce. She held various positions within the company including bookkeeper and head of human resources. She eventually retired from the company in the late 1980's as secretary and treasurer.

Vivian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was also

a member of the Utah Daughters of the Pioneers, the Davis County Republican Women and the Jessimine Literary Club.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit, her parents and siblings (Ernest, LaVerne, Thelma, John, Arthur, Nettie, Leona, Ruth and Clyde.) She is survived by her children Steven (Cindy) DuBois and daughter Sharon (Janet Ferguson) DuBois, sister-in-law Carolyn Cook, three grandchildren (Darren, Nicole and Kristina) and four great-grandchildren (Corbin, Vanessa, D'Vontae and Paxton).

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah where a viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and prior to the services from 9:45-10:45 am. Interment to follow at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to Shriners Hospital.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary