Nov 3, 1935 ~ Dec 3, 2020
Our sweet wife and mother, Vivian Marie (Stupeck) Ostler, 85, softly slipped through the bonds of mortality and into the embrace of her Heavenly Father, whom she loved and served all her days.
Although reluctant to leave her dear, devoted husband of 66 years and her cherished children, she died peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, of causes incident to her advanced age. She is survived by her husband, C Donald Ostler; her brother, Donald Stupeck; and, her children, Linda (Eric) Linfield, Creg (Sondra) Ostler, Lorie (Harry) Follet, Janet (Greg) Taggart, Steven (Marlys) Ostler, and Kathy (Rick Wightman). She also leaves 28 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren (with four more arriving soon), and many beloved nieces and nephews.
For more complete information, contact Utah Valley Mortuary in Lindon, Utah or go to https://www. utahvalleyfuneral.com/m/obituaries/Vivian-Ostler/Memories
.