1935 ~ 2019

Vonza was born on July 29,1935 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Thomas Ivan Davies and Dorothy May Hulett. She was married to Robert Lee Reeder in 1945 then Sealed for Time and All Eternity to him in 1954 in the Cardston Alberta Latter-day Saint Temple.

Our Beloved Matriarch passed from our presence on March 8, 2019 in American Fork, Utah, United States. Vonza had 7 children, 39 grandchildren and 85 great grandchildren. She joined her husband, mother and father and many other loved family members and friends on the other side. She was a nurturing, wonderful mother as well as a teacher, an avid reader, a ballroom dancer, a quilter, a gardener and made more than 2 dozen Books of remembrance than are cherished by her family. She served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in most of the auxiliaries and influenced many people. Her passing brought the reunion of many family members, both here and on the other side.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at The Hillcrest 6th Ward, 1035 South 800 East, Orem. Viewings will be held Friday, March 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, and on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30, prior to the services. Interment will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family and a full obituary viewed at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com

