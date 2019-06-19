W. Brent Parkin

1962 ~ 2019

Warren Brent Parkin, 57, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, having earlier that day been surrounded by family in the Salt Lake Temple, passed away suddenly June 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brent was born May 17, 1962 in Salt Lake City.

Brent attended Skyline High School and served a mission in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from Weber State with an Electrical Engineering degree. Working at Rocky Mountain Power brought him joy for over 35 years. On August 1, 1984, Brent was sealed to his sweetheart Melissa Madsen. Brent and Melissa enjoyed 35 years together, and they gracefully enjoyed the love of raising their family of 7 children together in the shadows of the Mt Olympus foothills.

Brent served in numerous capacities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including service as a scoutmaster, sunday school teacher, building maintenance coordinator, devoted home teacher, and as a member of several Bishoprics. Brent was recognized by the BSA as a Silver Beaver. Brent's sincere desire to help others knew no bound. He was always ready with a joke to make people smile. Brent is a choice son of our Father in Heaven, and we are strengthened by our knowledge of eternal families.

Brent is survived by his wife, Melissa Madsen Parkin; children, KariAnne (Benjamin) Spicer, Michael Widtsoe Parkin, Taylor Madsen (Angela) Parkin, Robert Durham Parkin, Kaitlin Parkin, Jacob Armstrong Parkin, and Kourtnee Parkin; three granddaughters, Annalise Spicer, Madison Spicer, and Adelaide Parkin; parents, Jean Carlisle Holder and Warren Dean Parkin; siblings, Peri (Heber) Bennion, Steven (Kristine) Parkin, and Pamela Parkin; mother-in-law Doralee Madsen; and loyal companion Baxter, a Boston Terrier.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Mt. Olympus Stake Center, 4176 South Adonis Drive (3950 East), Millcreek, Utah. Viewings will be Friday evening, June 21, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Olympus Stake Center and Saturday morning at the church prior to services from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Brent's memory and his passion for helping others to live life to its fullest at give.lds.org/humanitarian, or to another in his honor. Complete obituary at

www.larkinmortuary.com/obituary/warren-brent-parkin/



