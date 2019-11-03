|
Dr. W. Truman Rigby
1924 - 2019
Truman Rigby passed away peacefully on Halloween morning, October 31, 2019. He was born in Alta, Wyoming on October 5, 1924 to Willard E. Rigby and Grace Green. He was their only son born after 3 older sisters, Beth, Gwen and Merle. Even though he was born in the depression years, he had a fun filled childhood. He attended Granite High school where he formed many lifelong friendships. He joined the Navy and served his country honorable during World War II. Before shipping out, he married his high school sweetheart, Mae Avery on March 24, 1943. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in June 1955. They were married 67 years, and the last 4 years of Mae's life he lovingly took incredible care of her.
Truman attended the University of Utah and then went on to graduate in Chicago, Illinois as a Doctor of Podiatry. He opened his practice of 40 years on August 29, 1951. He was a gifted surgeon as was proved when he cut the top of his finger off and sewed it back on by himself. He was loved by all his patients.
Truman was the ultimate "fixer upper" and loved building. He built the homes he and his family lived in, his office buildings, and his cabin at Bear Lake.
Truman enjoyed all sports. He was on the basketball team at Granite High when they took State and from there his love of any sport continued. He played golf, snow skied, water skied and tennis clear into his 80's. He taught all his children to love sports too. He treasured boating, golfing, watching sports and playing games with his kids and grandkids.
After his family, his second love was beautiful Bear Lake. He loved being there and he shared his love of the lake with his children, loved ones and many friends. His love of Bear Lake took him there to live fulltime the last 7 years of his life.
Truman was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He had a firm testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ. He served in many callings, Bishop of the Grant 7th Ward (Brookshire), Elders Quorum President, Special Interest Group, Scout Master and Young Men's Presidency.
He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather and friend. He gave great hugs, squeezes, and as he called it "the Treatment" to us all. We will miss his grumpiness, his humor, and his unconditional love shown to all of us.
He is survived by 5 children, Dr. Robbe Rigby (Jean), Kim Barnett (Larry), Heidi Beck (Ron), David Rigby (Karen) and Jamie Rigby (Laural), 21, grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Mae, daughter Janyne, son-in-law Jay.
