Wade William Oakeson
Wade W. Oakeson
1938 ~ 2020
Wade William Oakeson "The Oak", returned to his loving Father in Heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He left this earth while at home, where he wanted to be. Wade was an amazing man, mentor, teacher, father, husband, brother, and most of all Grandpa. He gave himself the name "Crankpipe" instead of Grandpa, and all the grandkids called him by that name. He touched many lives with his knowledge and humor, and there wasn't a day that went by that he didn't say an unusual funny phrase about someone or something. Although he was stout, strong and prideful, down deep he was gentle. His heart was huge for the underprivileged, animals and children. Many who knew him, was well aware that there was never a "Good-bye", rather it would be "later kid", or "10-4", his way of never letting go. This man will be missed by many, but none more than his sweetheart of 61 years, Janet Gehring Oakeson, of whom he married on October 15, 1958. The marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.
Survived by: Janet Oakeson, spouse; Penny (Larry Thurman) Oakeson, daughter; Wendy (Gary) Laramie, daughter; five grandchildren: Celise Johnson, Marissa Clark, Alexis Laramie, Mindy Sharp, and Gracie Laramie; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Sycamores 6th Ward building, 6592 W. Haven Maple Drive, West Jordan, Utah. Viewings will be held Tuesday, August 18, 6-8:00 p.m., with masks and social distancing, at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and again prior to services at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sycamores 6th Ward building
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
So so sorry for your loss, my Rest In Peace.
Lorraine Bills
Lorraine Bills
Friend
