Gone Hunting!

Wallace (Wally) Arlington Karren, 90, died on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 in Midvale, Utah. He was born January 16, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Lawrence LeRoy Karren and Edith Mabel Christenson. He loved his family even more than baseball, (especially the NY Yankees), golf and pheasant hunting. He served a mission in Finland, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he introduced them to American baseball. Upon his return, he joined the US Army and served honorably during the Korean conflict. He married Maurine Wallace on June 29, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry and his sister Venetia. He is survived by his wife Maurine, four daughters: Lenna (Bruce, deceased) Neilson, Wendy (Darrell) Lamb, Connie Roller and Penny Karren, nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his sisters: Jean and Joy. Per his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers please take your family to dinner and tell a corny joke.



