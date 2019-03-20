Services Funeral service 11:00 AM Mesa Maricopa North Stake Center 1718 N Date Mesa , AZ View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Walter Gaisford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Brigham Gaisford

Mesa, Arizona - Walt B. Gaisford passed from this mortal life into paradise on March 17, 2019 at the age of 55 after a valiant battle against Stage 4 Glioblastoma - a malignant brain tumor. We, as a family, are grateful to all the neighbors, friends, Hospice at Home nurses and the Neurosurgical Team at the Mayo Clinic who helped with his care and who prayed for him during the last 16 months.

Walt was born on March 25, 1963 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Dr. Walter Dan Gaisford and Marie Ann Ostergaard. He is the second child and first son born in a family of six children. Walt moved to Salt Lake City at the age of 4. He graduated from East High School in 1981 and attended the University of Utah majoring in Music Composition. In 1984, Walt served a Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In 1989, he married Michelle Montgomery but was later divorced. There were three children born to this marriage, Aleisha Michelle, Walter James, and Elizabeth Joy Gaisford. On September 23, 2016 Walt married his eternal sweetheart, Dileide Rocha, in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.

Following his mission, Walt worked for Big Idea Recording Studio where he made lifelong friends with whom he enjoyed working with in all kinds of music projects. In 2009, Walt became involved with Apple Products and the computer world. He joined the Apple Team and soon became a Business Manager where he was highly admired and respected. In 2016, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he and his wife, Dileide, made their home.

Walt loved people and he loved life. Everyone he met was a friend. He loved and cared for his family deeply and was always there to provide unconditional love. He was dearly loved in return. He left us with many, many happy memories that we will always cherish.

Walt and Dileide wanted to serve a full-time mission together in their lifetime, a dream that was put on hold due to his illness. However, during his last few difficult months, he never stopped bearing his fervent testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Walt is survived by his parents Dr. and Mrs Walter Gaisford, his wife, Dileide, children: Aleisha, W. James, Elizabeth, Nikolas Hullinger, and Erica Hullinger, siblings: Danna DeAnn, Daniel R., Calvin (Margo), Julie (Mike Keyes) and Gershon (Kristy).

Funeral Services will be held on March 23, 2019 11:00 am. at the Mesa Maricopa North Stake Center 1718 N Date in Mesa Arizona. A private graveside service will be held for the family. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

