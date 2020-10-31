Walter Harold "Jack" Brown
1938 - 2020
Walter Harold "Jack" Brown, 82, passed peacefully from this world at his home, and surrounded by his family, on October 26, 2020.
The first and only son of Walter Hugh and Leona Kathern Brown (née Dragoo), Dad was an only child until the age of 9 when his sister Linda was adopted into their family. Dad grew up surrounded by aunts and uncles, dozens of cousins, a grandfather and grandmother (who Dad completely admired), affectionately known as "Mom and Pop" by the entire Brown Clan. He grew up in the "biggest small town in America, Muncie, Indiana; a young boy's paradise in the 40's and 50's where fishing and swimming holes, picnics, family reunions and friendly neighbors were plentiful in post WW2 life. There, he also learned unflinching pride and devotion to God, family and country.
It was at Muncie's Harrison Elementary School, in Mrs. Prudence Kuhn's 4th grade class that Dad first met his future bride. Dad was an outgoing, red-headed patrol boy and Mom was a shy and quiet 4th grader with long, black ringlet curls, big blue eyes and a bright, beautiful smile. Growing up in the same small town, it was likely that they would meet, but when they did, there was an immediate "spark". They reunited 10 years later and were married on August 2, 1957. Twelve years later, Dad, Mom and the oldest three of their five children traveled west on Interstate 80, for 1,700 miles, in a bouncy 1968 station wagon to Salt Lake City where their union and family sealing was solemnized for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.
In 1963, Dad and Mom opened the door to invite in two young missionaries, Elders John Frischknecht and Paul Steele, who were representatives of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On March 7, 1964, they were baptized as members of that church. They never wavered in their decision to embrace the full Gospel of Jesus Christ and over the years, in many wards and stakes, Dad has faithfully served in church callings but none more precious or important to him than that of "Dad". His family was - and we believe continues to be - his first priority, and knowing that we have him for all eternity to watch over us, will bring us so much peace, joy and comfort as we now embark on this chapter of life without him present.
Dad is a graduate of the Wisconsin School of Banking and Ancilla College. Dad's professional career was in banking and finance and he held many prestigious positions including Sr. National Bank Examiner and District Supervisor working for the United States Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. He was Sr. Vice President of Compliance, a bank president, an Indiana State Bank Examiner, National Bank Examiner, and a banking instructor at Notre Dame University. Retiring from his professional career in 2006 in no way meant Dad stopped working. He opened a new home business, Jack's Sewing Machine Repair Shop. He spent the last 15 years maintaining and repairing hundreds of sewing machines in the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding areas.
Dad realized a multitude and variety of successes which he achieved by living life as a self-made man, and following the example of his progenitors. He possessed a strong and honest moral ethic, complemented by dedication to hard work. He instilled this same formula for success, as well as a deep love for family and patriotism for America in his children. In addition to his family and career activities, Dad worked toward self-improvement throughout his life with a variety of interests including earning his real estate broker's license, study of various subjects and later, completing a formal education. Dad is a 32nd degree Master Mason, raised in Delaware Lodge No. 46, F.&A.M., Muncie, Indiana. Never idle, he can fix anything, and he is always in pursuit of increasing his knowledge of the world around him. He is happiest when he is with his family or working with his hands such as playing the guitar, working on a car or fixing a sewing machine. He is an accomplished, self-taught mechanic and loved all cars. Dad also has a deep love for music and has perfect pitch. In the early 1970's, Dad starred in seasonal Park City melodramas at what is now the Egyptian Theater, performed as a clown for the annual Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City. His paintings have been exhibited in galleries throughout the Salt Lake area. Additionally, he drew cartoons for bank newsletters, and created hundreds of hours of musical recordings for the enjoyment of friends and family.
Dad is known for his lightning-quick wit and unique sense of humor. He is incredibly intelligent and fiercely protective of his family. He is also a creative and talented soul: writing poems, painting folk art, and writing and singing songs. He comes from a family of naturally talented musicians and singers. The Brown Brothers Quartet which included his father and uncles, were locally famous in Indiana in the 1950's for their harmonizing gospel music and for touring and appearing on radio and television. The "Quartet" had an enormous impact on him, and upon hearing of his passing, we could almost hear the piano, guitar, mandolin, four-part harmony reunion and celebration that had already begun in Heaven.
God broke the mold when He created Jack Brown. The loss of Dad's larger-than-life personality and sense of humor, leaves the world a little less enjoyable, but good memories and the legacy of his example remain forever.
Preceded in death by his parents Walter Hugh Brown and Leona Kathern Dragoo Brown. Dad is survived by his wife of 63 years, Martha Ruth Brown (née Rodman), and their 5 children: Jill (Doug) Cheshire, Jonathan Douglas Brown, Sally Brown, Tamara Brown (Scott) Mabey and Cindy Brown, 25 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah.
Please observe safe practices by using face masks and social distancing at all times.
A private graveside Interment will take place at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
