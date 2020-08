Walter "Shirl" Hone1939 ~ 2020Walter "Shirl" Hone, our beloved husband, dad, brother, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend, passed away, with his family by his side on August 27, 2020. He was an amazing man who will be greatly missed. A viewing will be held from 11:00 - 11:45 at Goff Mortuary in Midvale on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A graveside service will follow immediately after. Go to www.goffmortuary.com for full obituary.