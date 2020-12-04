1/1
Dr Walter Lee Ross Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Dr. Walter Lee Ross, Jr., 80, of Mapleton, Utah passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 28, 2020 in Provo, UT. Walt was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Sandra Jean Wilkins Ross, parents Walter and Dorothy Ross, sisters Diane Edmunds, Sharon Powell, and grandson Eric C. Ross, Jr.
He is survived by his brother William Ross, and ten children: Michelle Brown (Shannon), Stephanie Shurian, Deborah Wilson (Sean), John Ross (Suzanne), Daniel Ross (Kate), Connie Armstrong (Cameron), James Ross (Amy), Thomas Ross (Chelce), Robert Ross (Lindsay), and Eric Ross (Etta). Walt has 29 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
He will be remembered as a valiant son of God and devoted husband and father, as well as for his kindness and sense of humor.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020. Interment at Mapleton Cemetery. There will be a public viewing held on Friday December 4, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84604. For more information about services, please visit nelsonmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelson Family Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Family Mortuary
4780 N University Ave
Provo, UT 84604
(801) 405-7444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelson Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved