Walter Lynn Cox
1944 ~ 2019
Walter Lynn Cox "Sarge" (74) 10/28/1944/ - 09/04/2019 Salt Lake City, Utah. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and teacher passed away peacefully at home after suffering a series of mini-strokes. Lynn was fortunate to have many careers in his life, however, his favorite was law enforcement. During his law enforcement career he was a South Salt Lake police officer, a Detective and Deputy Sheriff for the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office. As a Deputy Sheriff he was a Sergeant in charge of the motor squad, canyon patrol and other duties. Upon his retirement Lynn embraced golf, hunting, fishing, boating and traveling. His greatest loves were his wife, kids, grandkids, great grandkids and all of his dogs.
His funeral service will be Saturday September 14, at the Monument Park Stake Center, 1320 Wasatch Drive at 12:00 with a viewing before from 10:00-11:30. The viewing will be Friday September 13 at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2300 East 1300 South from 6-8. For full obituary go to www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 11, 2019
