|
|
1927 ~ 2019
Walter Morgan Heder, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 92 on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Layton, Utah.
Walt was born on March 22, 1927 in Wilmar (now Monterey Park), California. He was the seventh of eight children born to John Earl Heder and Alta Richardson.
Walt's early life and schooling took place in the East Los Angeles area. In 1944 he enlisted in the US Merchant Marines, serving in the South Pacific during WWII. Following his service, he married Ruth Cooley and fathered four children: Susan, Linda, Janet and Steve. Walt continued to pursue his education earning a B.A. from Long Beach State College and a Master's Degree from UCLA.
In 1958 he married Mabel Orr and began his teaching career in Graphic Arts at Arroyo High School. He and Mabel eventually became the parents of seven children: Lane, JoLyn, Quinn, Van, Bill, Laurel and Lisa.
In 1964 he began what would become his life's work in Religious Education for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Until 1991 he labored tirelessly as a Seminary Teacher, Institute Instructor, and finally a Graphic Arts Specialist for the Church Education System, while he reared his family in the areas of Milford, Fillmore, Richfield and Sandy, Utah. During these years he was also anxiously engaged in various church responsibilities including Scout Master, Stake Mission President, Bishop and High Councilor, all while continuing to teach, which was his greatest love in life.
In his retired years he and Mabel served a Church Education Mission in Edinburg, Texas where they established an Institute of Religion at the Pan American University (now University of Texas, Edinburg). They also spent a number of years living in Troy, Montana where he served as Branch President and also a temple worker in the Spokane Temple.
His last years of life were spent living in Kaysville, where he served faithfully to the end, working in the church and at the Bountiful Temple, before his final move to Fairfield Village in Layton, two years ago.
Walt is preceded in death by his father and mother John Earl and Alta Richardson Heder; his siblings: Gladys (Merwin) Biggs, Maureen (Reed) Carr, Verona (Montell) Green, Lloyd (Helen) Heder, Karl Heder, Guy (Beverly) Heder, and four of his children: Linda Heder, Janet Heder, Van (Wendy) Heder and JoLyn (Chad) Hansen.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel, his sister Nita (Morgan) Jensen; his children: Susan (Don) Burris, Steven (Sherry) Heder, Lane (Karen) Heder, Quinn (Marianne) Heder, Bill (LeeAnn) Heder, Laurel (Rob) Buxton, Lisa Heder, 47 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
He died a great and beloved man, striving to the end to honor and serve his family, friends and his Savior. We are grateful for the legacy of faith he has left behind and for his example of love and devotion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville 13th Ward, 875 East 200 North, Kaysville. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main Street, Kaysville, Utah and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019