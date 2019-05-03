Walter R. Christensen

1932 ~ 2019

Walter R. Christensen, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and best friend, returned home to his Father in Heaven and beautiful wife Zada on April 27, 2019. Walt was born on June 17, 1932 in Gunnison, Utah to Walter A. and Joyce Pierce Christensen. He married the love of his life, Zada Urry, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity on March 5, 1953.

Walter graduated from Granite High School and later served in the Army and was the leader of the Army Band. Walt's greatest love was his family. He was a wonderful example of faith, service and love. He never missed an opportunity to share his testimony with others. He held many callings in the Church including Bishop in the 3rd Ward and Bishopric in the Singles Ward. His greatest love was working with the young men and the scouts. He led many Scout Troops on horseback in the High Uintas. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and four wheeling. He loved music and played the trumpet in his own band. Walt also loved raising, training, and showing Morgan horses throughout the west.

Walter is survived by his children: Christy Carter, Shari (Mitch) Hodge, Shauna (Kendall "Tiny") Woolstenhulme, Rex (Gay Lynn) Christensen, Tami Christensen, and Debi (Paul) Clements; and his sisters, Joy (George) Baty and Jean (Lee) Eyre. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Zada; parents, Walter A. and Joyce Christensen; brother, Arnold Christensen; and sister, Bonnie Christensen.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel on 981 Revere Circle, Murray, Utah. Viewings will be held on Sunday, May 5, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Monday, May 6, at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street, Murray.

For full obit and condolences please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary