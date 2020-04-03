|
Walter Scott Lee
1924 ~ 2020
After a long life, Walter Scott Lee, 95, passed peacefully in the early morning of Monday, March 30, 2020 at Chancellor Gardens in Clearfield, Utah. Walt was born on November 20, 1924 to Walter Scott Lee and Leah Elizabeth Pace Lee in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended East and West High Schools in Salt Lake City
Walt served his country during World War II on the South Pacific front. He was in the 757 Engineer Parts and Supply Company.
He married Donna Jean Bateman on October 17, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had 7 children. In 2012, when Donna passed, they would have been married 66 years.
Walt was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his service to his Savior and his church he was always faithful and dedicated. He served as a bishop as well as in numerous bishoprics over the years. He served in the Chicago area as a stake missionary. He was the agent bishop for the construction of a new chapel in his stake. He served as a high councilor. He worked with the youth as both a den leader and as a cub master. He served several missions with his wife including two missions in the Family to Family Book of Mormon Program, as a guide on Temple Square, and as a missionary to the Washington D.C. South Mission. He worked with the Name Extraction Program and the Indexing Program. With his wife, he was zealous in personal family history work. He served as an Ordinance Worker in the Salt Lake Temple and was one of the first Ordinance Workers in the new Bountiful Temple. He gave life-long service as a Home Teacher. He excelled at his two greatest callings: husband and Dad.
Walt worked for the Veterans Administration Hospitals for 39 years as the chief supply officer. During this time, he also spent a number of years as president of the Rogue Federal Credit Union.
He served terms in Illinois on the local school board and in Salt Lake City as a PTA president.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna, infant sister, 2 brothers (Ben and Harry), daughter (Robyn Evans), and 2 granddaughters (Joclynn Evans and Amber Lee).
He is survived by: children Terry Clark (Wayne) of Shelley, Idaho; Kathy Hall (David) of Attre, Belgium; Scott Lee (Stef) of Cornville, Arizona; Christy Hayes of Bountiful, Utah; Cindy Peterson (Kevin) of Layton, Utah, Mark Lee (Tammy) of Bountiful, Utah, and by 40 living grandchildren and 96 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Pace Lee and his sister, Lila (Will) Thompson, and by sisters and brother-in-law's: Sherrill Smith, Shannon (Gene) McKinney, Judy Frizzell (Larry); Carol Bateman, and Jim Bateman (Loris).
The family wishes to thank and express appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Chancellor Gardens and Barton Creek.
Private family services will be held in Bountiful, Utah. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Bountiful. Services will be under the direction of Russon Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to family at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2020